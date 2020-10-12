Week 8 high school football changes – October 12, 2020

Week 8 of the 2020 high school football season has some changes due to COVID-19 cancellations.

The district game between Rider and Wichita Falls has been moved to Friday, October 23rd.

Additionally, district 6-2A division II has modified its entire district schedule. At time of writing, the schedule is as follows, but is considered “week-to-week.”

Friday October 16, 2020

  • Munday vs Seymour
  • Electra vs Olney

Thursday October 22, 2020

  • Munday vs Electra
  • Archer City vs Seymour
  • Quanah vs Olney

Wednesday October 28, 2020

  • Munday vs Olney
  • Quanah vs Seymour

Monday November 2, 2020

  • Seymour vs Olney
  • Munday vs Quanah

Stick with Texomashomepage as additional changes are announced.

