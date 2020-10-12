Week 8 high school football changes – October 12, 2020

Week 8 of the 2020 high school football season has some changes due to COVID-19 cancellations.
The district game between Rider and Wichita Falls has been moved to Friday, October 23rd.
Additionally, district 6-2A division II has modified its entire district schedule. At time of writing, the schedule is as follows, but is considered “week-to-week.”
Friday October 16, 2020
- Munday vs Seymour
- Electra vs Olney
Thursday October 22, 2020
- Munday vs Electra
- Archer City vs Seymour
- Quanah vs Olney
Wednesday October 28, 2020
- Munday vs Olney
- Quanah vs Seymour
Monday November 2, 2020
- Seymour vs Olney
- Munday vs Quanah
Stick with Texomashomepage as additional changes are announced.