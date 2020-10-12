Week 8 high school football changes – October 12, 2020

Week 8 of the 2020 high school football season has some changes due to COVID-19 cancellations.

The district game between Rider and Wichita Falls has been moved to Friday, October 23rd.

Additionally, district 6-2A division II has modified its entire district schedule. At time of writing, the schedule is as follows, but is considered “week-to-week.”

Friday October 16, 2020 Munday vs Seymour

Electra vs Olney Thursday October 22, 2020 Munday vs Electra

Archer City vs Seymour

Quanah vs Olney

Wednesday October 28, 2020 Munday vs Olney

Quanah vs Seymour