WFISD: Fan Fest 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual WFISD Fan Fest is almost here.

You are invited to attend and support your favorite athletes, band members, cheerleaders and dance team members from Rider, Wichita Falls High School and Hirschi Wednesday, August 7.

Booster club items and season tickets will be available for purchase!

As always, Fan Fest shirts will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis when entering the gates!

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will start at 7:00 p.m.

And as always our very own Tobin McDuff will be MCing the event.