WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Saturday night October 28, 2023, several Wichita Falls fighters will enter the ring for some chaos in the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.

The 11 high level amateur bouts allow for the fighters to contend for a spot on the pro card. Fighters from Wichita falls, the Metroplex, Oklahoma and around the nation will compete in the fight.

Kelly Wiseman, the owner of Elite Championship Fighting noted this event is entertaining and not just a cage-match style fight.

“I stress that we’re in the entertainment business not just the fight business so we put on a show,” Wiseman said. “It’s not just a cage sitting on the floor and then the lights are on and there’s fighters it’s a whole production Mayfield event.”

This fight will also feature the debut of legendary UFC Fighter Travis Lutter’s son, Jourdan Lutter. The first fight kicks off tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.