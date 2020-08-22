Wichita Falls Warriors in search of host families – August 21, 2020

The Wichita Falls Warriors are the newest member of the North American Hockey League.

Playing out of the Kay Yeager Coliseum starting in October, the Warriors are an expansion franchise new to the area. As the team welcomes players to Wichita Falls in the coming months, it is in need of billet families. In other words, locals who are willing to take in a player(s) for the duration of the season acting as his “home away from home.”

The Warriors players are between 16 and 20 years old, playing in the NAHL in hopes of obtaining college scholarships to continue their hockey career at the next level. Host families are integral to the success of junior hockey, as players leave home at an early age to pursue a dream and are in need of a safe and welcoming environment.

You can find the Warriors billet family application here.

For more information, questions and details about what it takes to be a host family, reach out to Wichita Falls Warriors head coach Garrett Roth at groth@wichitafallswarriors.com.