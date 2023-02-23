Windthorst battled Electra in a high school softball game at the Archer City Invitational.
The Trojanettes won 12-0.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Windthorst battled Electra in a high school softball game at the Archer City Invitational.
The Trojanettes won 12-0.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>