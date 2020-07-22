Wolves owner listening to offers, Garnett hoping to buy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Garnett wants to come back to Minnesota — as a Timberwolves owner.

The longtime NBA superstar said Tuesday he is part of a group that is hoping to buy the franchise from Glen Taylor, who has owned it since 1994.

Taylor said in a statement he was recently approached by a third-party group to discuss the future of the franchise. He said he’s always wanted what’s best for the team’s fans and “ will entertain opportunities ” on the ownership structure of the Timberwolves and Lynx, Minnesota’s WNBA team.

Taylor told The Athletic that interested buyers have been told that the franchise must stay in Minnesota, which doesn’t appear to be a problem for Garnett.

He tweeted that “no two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream.”

ESPN reported that Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf had emerged as serious candidates to buy the team. The Vikings declined comment.

Garnett spent his first 12 seasons in Minnesota, where he was voted NBA MVP in 2004 when the Wolves reached the Western Conference finals. But he was traded to Boston in 2007 and helped the Celtics win the championship the following year, while the Wolves became one of the league’s worst franchises with only one playoff appearance since.