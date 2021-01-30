When is Gov. Abbott’s State of the State address?

IRVING, Texas (KXAN) — Texans will be able to watch Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address in just a few days thanks to the efforts of Nexstar, Inc., which is hosting the event.

Abbott’s hour-long speech will air or stream on 16 Nexstar television stations and websites at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 1.

Abbott will speak to Texans about COVID-19 vaccine distribution, reopening businesses that closed because of the pandemic as well as public school funding. He’s also expected to list his most important “emergency issues” he wants state lawmakers to address during the legislative session.

The live telecast will also feature a response from the Texas Democratic Party, including its vision for Texas’ future. There will also be a roundtable with Texas journalists as well as a Republican and Democrat following the address.

Texans can watch on their local Nexstar station or its website:

KTAB-TV (CBS) Abilene bigcountryhomepage.com

KAMR-TV/KCIT-TV (NBC/FOX) Amarillo myhighplains.com

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin kxan.com

KVEO-TV/SVEO-TV (NBC/CBS) Harlingen/Brownsville valleycentral.com

KDAF-TV (CW) Dallas cw33.com

KTSM-TV (NBC) El Paso ktsm.com

KIAH-TV (CW) Houston cw39.com

KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock everythinglubbock.com

KMID-TV (ABC) Midland/Odessa yourbasin.com

KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA arklatexhomepage.com

KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler easttexasmatters.com

KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco fox44news.com

KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls texomashomepage.com

KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo conchovalleyhomepage.com

Nexstar is also making the live feed from the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas as a public service.