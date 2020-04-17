1  of  4
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties Total number of recovered COVID-19 cases reaches 15 in Wichita Co., no new cases confirmed Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case
1  of  14
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Stay Connected

TexomaToGo Appe

TexomaToGo App

App Store App Store

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News