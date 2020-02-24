Styx Ticket Giveaway

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
Black History Month
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Giddy Up! – Horses visit McDonald’s drive-thru
Video
Iran says 12 dead from new virus, rejects higher death toll
Trump, first lady stroll the grounds of iconic Taj Mahal
Trump’s India visit prioritizes pageantry over policy
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Tokyo 2020
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Senators swing 2 deals to open NHL trade deadline day
Top Stories
Italian soccer could be played without fans because of virus
Survey finds Olympic, elite athletes struggling financially
Big changes are coming to the NFL scouting combine this year
Patrick Reed plays better as the accusations get louder
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – February 23, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball: Hirschi vs Electra – February 22, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball: Iowa Park vs City View – February 22, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Holliday – February 17, 2020
Video
Boy’s High School Basketball: Rider vs Wichita Falls – February 17, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Nocona vs Saint Jo – February 17, 2020
Video
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Sweetheart Selfie
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Styx Ticket Giveaway
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Auto Racing Challenge
Weather
Current Conditions
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in landmark #MeToo-era case
WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors
Latest News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in landmark #MeToo-era case
Pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson has died
Archer County sheriff race heats up
Video
More Local News