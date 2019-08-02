Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Crockett Elementary defeats WFPD in coloring contest
Video
WFISD takes necessary precautions to protect against coronavirus
Video
Census 2020 Task Force gets $15,000 donation
Video
Changing time and amount of sleep may raise the risk of heart disease
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AP source: MLB prefers teams flip sites if virus shuts parks
Top Stories
UCF AD Danny White signs 5-year deal that tops $1M annually
McIlroy trying to end spell of no repeat winners at Players
Former Sparks GM Penny Toler files suit against WNBA team
House asks comptroller general to study minor leagues
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – March 8, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball – Holliday vs Iowa Park – March 7, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball – Windthorst vs Jacksboro – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Windthorst vs. Vernon – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Archer City vs. Stamford – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Iowa Park vs. Archer City – March 7, 2020
Video
Contests
Safe Place Selfie
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Palliative Care of Hospice
Video
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Dallas County HHS reports first presumptive coronavirus case
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
Seven self-quarantined at Fort Sill
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
WF man receives life sentence for multiple sex crimes against child
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Brian Fritze wins against Wilbarger Co. Sheriff
4
of
/
4
$15
Census 2020 Task Force gets $15,000 donation
Video
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Weather
Teen jailed for allegedly injuring grandmother after being asked to take out trash
WFISD takes necessary precautions to protect against coronavirus
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
WF man receives life sentence for multiple sex crimes against child
Video
Latest News
Crockett Elementary defeats WFPD in coloring contest
Video
WFISD takes necessary precautions to protect against coronavirus
Video
Census 2020 Task Force gets $15,000 donation
Video
More Local News