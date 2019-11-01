Streaming wars Video

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19 Video

Carlile trial preview Video

Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating Video

TX man who represented himself in court, sentenced to life for murder Video

What the Tech: Update iPhone to newest iOS Video

Orchid company could plant roots in Montague Co. Video

Veteran's Day Parade preview Video

Christmas Magic VIP shopping Video

Tray'vean's Train Video

Bowie city council candidates Video