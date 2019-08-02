200-thousand

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccine release date
Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
Hospice of Wichita Falls 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign update
Video
DPS reminds Texans to prepare ahead of winter weather
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Joshua, Pulev weigh in, then talk trash wearing face masks
Top Stories
Ferrari CEO resigns 2 years after replacing Marchionne
Olympics on tight timeline to chart new path on protest
Belichick not ready to move on from Newton as Patriots’ QB
Tokyo Games sponsors pay $3.3 billion, but more still needed
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Windthorst vs Wellington – December 10, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Rider Football Bi-District playoff game canceled
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: Ethan Belcher overcomes adversity amid historic season – December 9, 2020
Video
Boys high school basketball: Rider vs Burkburnett – December 8, 2020
Video
Boys high school basketball: Petrolia vs Christ Academy – December 8, 2020
Video
Girls high school basketball: Seymour vs City View – December 8, 2020
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays Contest
Next Snow Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
Holiday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Monica – 12-08-20
Video
Top Stories
Judge Jeff McKnight – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Councilor Bobby Whiteley – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Judge Charles Barnard – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Councilor DeAndra Chenault – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Holiday Hot List
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-10-2020
Video
Top Stories
Going ‘nuts’ for the holidays
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-03-2020
Video
Luxury Bath Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Sewn Clothing Gallery Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
200-thousand
University Kiwanis Club in need of donations to meet goal for new playground
Video
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccine release date
Video
Weather
Next Snow Contest
Caught On Cam: Fight at local Walmart, no one hurt
Video
DPS reminds Texans to prepare ahead of winter weather
Latest News
Gov. Abbott announces COVID-19 vaccine release date
Video
Hospice of Wichita Falls 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign update
Video
DPS reminds Texans to prepare ahead of winter weather
More Local News