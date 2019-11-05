2020 growing season

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Trump OKs wider Syria oil mission, raising legal questions
Base Camp Lindsey March (walk) of Honor
U Can Share food drive
Hangar Holiday
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
IOC’s large role in anti-doping creates conflict of interest
Top Stories
Marrone: QB Foles healthy, will start at Colts after bye
Hawks’ Collins suspended 25 games without pay for PEDs
Former Browns safety Whitehead ‘deeply regretful’ for rant
Cowboys remain atop NFC East
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Knox City – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Springtown vs Hirschi – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Plainview vs Wichita Falls – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Shamrock vs Munday – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Woodson vs Benjamin – November 1, 2019
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume
Turkey Day Giveaway
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
Get your vehicle winter ready
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
2020 growing season
Texoma farmers learn more about industrial hemp at conference
Recent Videos
Cameras capture zip line fall at FL Urban Air
Video
Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake
Video
Overdue Library Book
Video
Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19
Video
Animal ordinance changes and city council preview
Video
Chamber relocation
Video
Tuesday election poll
Video
Fortress of faith adventures fall festival
Video
Crime Stoppers- church grafiti
Video
Sonic Theft
Video
maplewood extension
Video
Today is election day
Video