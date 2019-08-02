4 cents a gallon

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Live Stream
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Bryant death draws tributes from Asian fans, politicians
Former UH assistant baseball coach, daughter, and wife among 9 Killed in California helicopter crash
China extends holiday to contain virus as death toll rises
Jason Caffey remembers Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Tokyo 2020
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – January 26, 2020
Top Stories
Meet the Mustangs: Mica Schneider – January 26, 2020
Thiem, Kontaveit reach Aussie Open quarters for the 1st time
Knicks beat Nets as Irving misses game after Kobe’s death
Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – January 26, 2020
Top Stories
High school girls soccer: Lake Dallas vs. Rider–Jan. 24, 2020
Top Stories
High school girls basketball: Slidell vs. Prairie Valley–Jan. 24, 2020
High school girls basketball: Perrin-Whitt vs. Newcastle–Jan. 24, 2020
High school boys basketball: Quanah vs. Seymour–Jan. 24, 2020
High school girls basketball: Graham vs. Hirschi–Jan. 24, 2020
Contests
Big Game Trivia
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
4 cents a gallon
Gas prices fall 4 cents a gallon to $2.60 in past 2 weeks
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
BREAKING: WFPD asks for public information after finding body in driveway
Woman tases man after finding him with another woman at nightclub
How to watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ episodes interrupted by impeachment hearings
Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show
Consumer alert: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
Latest News
Clay Co. community celebrates First Christian Church Reverend’s half-century of service
BREAKING: WFPD asks for public information after finding body in driveway
Texomans carry on ‘Mamba mentality’ after NBA legend dies
More Local News