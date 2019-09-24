Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls/Kickapoo
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Border Report Tour
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Trump greets impeachment inquiry with confidence, irritation
4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding
Whistleblower complaint could be headed to Congress
City leaders seek Circle Trail funding
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Whiff! MLB sets strikeout record for 12th straight season
Top Stories
Happy returns: Indians’ Ramírez hits slam in 1st AB
Pats, Chiefs, Rams, Cowboys are top 4 in AP Pro32 poll
Kansas, others saying NCAA is using them as examples
Watch: Silver Star Nation Interactive Replay
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Texas Online Overtime: Week 4
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Kingdom Prep vs Notre Dame – September 20, 2019
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Rider vs Graham – September 20, 2019
High School Volleyball: Wichita Falls vs Hirschi – September 20, 2019
High School Football: Bowie vs Holliday – September 20, 2019
High School Football: Sacred Heart vs Petrolia – September 20, 2019
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Senior Focus
Cool Down Texoma
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Top Stories
Texoma Gives 2019
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Nocona ISD to resume normal sessions Wednesday
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Explosion near Windthorst gas station
2
of
/
2
4b
4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding
City leaders seek Circle Trail funding
Recent Videos
League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day
Video
MSU Texas police department running more efficiently with new reporting system
Video
W.F. man indicted on 45 counts of child sex crimes
Video
PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools
Video
Man dies following tanker fire
Video
Menopause: Healthy You
Video
Joe's Kwick Stop Explosion
Video
Annette Meurer interview Windthorst fire
Video
James Henry Windthorst Fire
Video
Jon Chambers Windthorst Fire
Video
Windthorst Fire
Video
Bellevue volunteer FD annual fish fry
Video