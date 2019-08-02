1  of  3
Breaking News
Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 62 Second COVID-19 related death in Comanche Co. confirmed First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

5-thousand pounds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News