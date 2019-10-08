5th Democratic presidential primary

Recent Videos

LPD confirms 4 victims in deadly Saturday afternoon shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "LPD confirms 4 victims in deadly Saturday afternoon shooting"

3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop's trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop's trial"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Halloween in the park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween in the park"

RBNC Not so scary halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "RBNC Not so scary halloween"

Glenlivet launches whiskey pods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenlivet launches whiskey pods"

Unilever plastic pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unilever plastic pledge"

SW Pilots suing Boeing

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pilots suing Boeing"

Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19"

dog shoots gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "dog shoots gun"