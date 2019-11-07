Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
“Jaws Of Life” free NC toddler stuck in shopping cart
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree on its way to Washington
Botched birthday cake triggers social media war
Las Vegas passes controversial homeless ordinance
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Hunt eligible to play for Browns after 8-game NFL suspension
Top Stories
No. 11 Virginia’s stellar defense beats Syracuse 48-34
Russia denies any manipulation of key doping data
‘The problem is I’m Italian’: Balotelli spurs racism debate
Lamar Jackson running toward record book
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Knox City – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Springtown vs Hirschi – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Plainview vs Wichita Falls – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Shamrock vs Munday – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Woodson vs Benjamin – November 1, 2019
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
Get your vehicle winter ready
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill
2
of
/
2
60-foot
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree on its way to Washington
Recent Videos
"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart
Video
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington
Video
Botched birthday cake triggers social media war
Video
New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open.
Video
Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19
Video
The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season.
Video
Lawton shooting victim identified
Video
Midwestern Pkwy fatality
Video
Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls
Video
What the Tech: Venmo mistakes
Video
IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success
Video
Hirschi JROTC holds pre-deployment ceremony for students entering armed forces
Video