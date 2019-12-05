Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
IP man arrested in undercover DPS online solicitation of minor for sex sting
Doctors use man’s toe to recreate sawed-off thumb
What the Tech: Home entertainment gifts
Adoptions numbers at all-time high in Texas, nearly 100 in Texoma
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Rider Lady Raiders Girl’s Basketball – December 5, 2019
Top Stories
Arsenal endures worst run since 1977; Newcastle wins in EPL
NFL or college? Alabama’s Tagovailoa still weighing options
Reed builds 3-shot lead in Bahamas as Tiger rallies
Beckham vague about future with Browns amid ‘bad’ season
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Rider Lady Raiders Girl’s Basketball – December 5, 2019
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: A.J. Sargent – December 4, 2019
Top Stories
Boy’s Basketball: Notre Dame vs. Midway – December 3, 2019
Girl’s Basketball: Iowa Park vs. Henrietta – December 3, 2019
Athlete of the Week: Jaylnn Bristow, Rider – December 2, 2019
Top 10 Plays of the Week – December 1, 2019
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Military Greetings
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Cash for Keys
Top Stories
A special taste of Texas
The very cool hats
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police positively identify woman found dead in Ansonia as mother of missing 1-year-old, PD investigating possible break in the case in Hamden
6000
Adoptions numbers at all-time high in Texas, nearly 100 in Texoma