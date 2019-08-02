Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Bowie ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19
70 beds
Bed capacity at United Regional not yet a concern
Video
Trending Stories
TEA announces guidelines for safe return to on-campus for 2020-2021 school year
48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 512
WFPD officials implement safety procedures to halt COVID-19
Video
Peach day at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market
July sales taxes decline for WF, not as severe as two previous months
Woman sentenced for child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance
WFPD officials implement safety procedures to halt COVID-19
Video
More Local News