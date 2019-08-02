Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Residents are being evacuated due to large wildfire in Beaver, Okla.
Video
Hello Texoma: 8th annual Yellow Rose Sertoma chili cook off
Video
Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America
Junior League breaks record for annual food fight
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sits out against 76ers with flu
Top Stories
Virus may have US sports leagues cutting locker-room access
No. 7 Florida State tops Boston College to clinch ACC title
USSF offers women same pay as men for matches it controls
Hatton has 2-shot lead on hardest day at Bay Hill since ’83
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
UIL Regional Basketball Semifinal preview: Rider & Hirschi
Video
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Rider Boy’s Basketball – March 5, 2020
Video
Top Stories
10PM Sportscast – March 3, 2020 (Super Tuesday Bonus Edition)
Video
Rider, Hirschi make Texoma sports history by heading to regional tournament in same year
High School Baseball: Holliday vs Wichita Falls – March 2, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Henrietta – March 2, 2020
Video
Contests
Safe Place Selfie
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Palliative Care of Hospice
Video
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now:
Live Now:
LSC MEN’S BASKETBALL: West Texas A&M vs Angelo State
8th annual Yellow Rose Sertoma chili cook off
Hello Texoma: 8th annual Yellow Rose Sertoma chili cook off
Video
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Auto Racing Challenge
Man who said victims were, ‘deceitful and good liars,’ sentenced to 10 years probation
Two arrested in Las Vegas after boy’s body found in WF
Life-long friends celebrate 101st, 102nd, 103rd birthdays together
Video
About Us
Latest News
Residents are being evacuated due to large wildfire in Beaver, Okla.
Video
Hello Texoma: 8th annual Yellow Rose Sertoma chili cook off
Video
Junior League breaks record for annual food fight
Video
More Local News