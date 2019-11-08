95 years old

Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family Video

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday Video

5 year old saves mom Video

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19 Video

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her. Video

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction Video

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder Video

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages Video

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF Video

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child Video

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story Video