Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Live Stream
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
New York woman arrested 3 times in 1 day
Vermont considers emoji license plates
Pentagon: 34 US troops had brain injuries from Iran’s strike
Man accused of running off with 14-year-old he met online held on $350k bond
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Tokyo 2020
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
How the 49ers and the Chiefs match up in the Super Bowl
Top Stories
Giants’ Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls
LSU’s Orgeron agrees to new 6-year, $42 million contract
Federer tops Australia’s Millman in 5 sets at Melbourne Park
Buffalo Wild Wings to give away free food if Super Bowl goes into OT
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: Petrolia Girls Basketball – January 23, 2020
Top Stories
City View Inducts Billy Hall Into Hall of Fame – January 22, 2020
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies Boy’s Soccer – January 22, 2020
High School Boy’s Soccer: Rider vs Denton – January 21, 2020
High School Boy’s Soccer: Hirschi vs Mineral Wells – January 21, 2020
High School Girl’s Soccer: Hirschi vs Mineral Wells – January 21, 2020
Contests
Big Game Trivia
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
$99
WFPD: Woman arrested for stealing $99 worth of steaks
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Two men, one woman given capital murder indictment
How to watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ episodes interrupted by impeachment hearings
Steps to watch Super Bowl LIV despite Dish frustrations
Living conditions in Freedom Estates still a concern after town hall
Man dies after being attacked by his rooster on way to cockfight
Latest News
WFPD: Woman arrested for stealing $99 worth of steaks
WF man indicted for allegedly stealing scratch off tickets, attempting to redeem the same day
Two men, one woman given capital murder indictment
More Local News