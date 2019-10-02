Breaking News
Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

accusation

Recent Videos

Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients"

Face transplant NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face transplant NBC"

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"