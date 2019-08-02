active shooter event

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
WFPD to host free active shooter training sessions for citizens, local businesses
Mom of missing Idaho siblings refuses to cooperate with police, left state, officers say
Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump
Six arrested in connection to mass shooting that killed four in Fresno
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Mickey with Cowboys latest
Top Stories
World juniors: Canada beats Czechs 7-2, plays Slovakia in QF
No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Baylor talk motivation for Sugar Bowl
Analysis: Young QBs get plenty of opportunities in NFL
Bowden’s late TD pass lifts Kentucky past VTech 37-30
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Hirschi vs Bowie – December 30, 2019
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Wichita Falls vs Whitesboro – December 30, 2019
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Electra vs Paradise – December 28, 2019
Boy’s High School Basketball: Iowa Park vs Santo – December 28, 2019
Boy’s High School Basketball: Henrietta vs Bellevue – December 28, 2019
Girl’s High School Basketball: City View vs Vernon – December 27, 2019
Contests
Remarkable Women Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Project Road Block
Military Greetings
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Bridal Market
The Mel Robbins Show
Holiday Hot List
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A 50 year Christmas Eve Tradition
Tree of Lights
Olive Garden Holiday Hot List
Luxury Bath Holiday Hot List
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
active shooter event
WFPD to host free active shooter training sessions for citizens, local businesses
Don't Miss
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your Life!
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Beloved Iowa Park choir director asked to resign
Weather
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
TxDOT: Iowa park rest area closed for construction
Former Chillicothe City Councilor found guilty and sentenced
Latest News
WFPD to host free active shooter training sessions for citizens, local businesses
Top Stories of 2019
WFPD: Two arrested for theft of vehicle, possession of meth
More Local News