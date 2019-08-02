African Americans

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus
South Dakota governor says Mount Rushmore not coming down on her watch
Video
Facebook post by angy Starbucks customer garners support — for barista
Video
Crowds attack Wisconsin state senator, tear down statues
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2021
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Filing: Victims deserve ex-quarterback’s concussion funds
Top Stories
Lakers’ Avery Bradley to sit out NBA’s restart in Florida
Judge denies American women’s soccer immediate appeal
Osterman, teammates criticize softball team for anthem tweet
WF police sargent Charlie Eipper a former quarterback at Hirschi and MSU – June 23, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Top Stories
WF police sargent Charlie Eipper a former quarterback at Hirschi and MSU – June 23, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Former Rider Raider Carson Sager to walk on for Oklahoma State basketball – June 22, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Newcastle’s Rylee Hardin THSRA pole bending state champion – June 19, 2020
Video
Throwback Thursday: JR Bohn – June 18, 2020
Video
Rider football ranked #6 in DCTF preseason rankings – June 17, 2020
Video
FCA All-Star Softball/Baseball game – June 16, 2020
Video
Contests
Castaway Stay-Cay
Moo or False Trivia Contest
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Voice For The Voiceless
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Cool Down Texoma
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
The Pulse 5/27/20 Full Interview
Video
Top Stories
Dakota 5-26-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 06-18-2020
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute 6-11-2020
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
African Americans
Charleston votes to remove statue of slavery advocate
Don't Miss
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Two Wichita Falls health care facilities confirm multiple COVID-19 cases
Iowa Park man charged with cruelty to animals after kicking mini Australian Shepherd
Video
29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total now 230
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Latest News
TX 13 Debate: What’s at stake for both parties before Wednesday’s debate
Video
7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young County, total now 39
Video
Texas schools will have 2 new ways to calculate attendance — and state funding — in the fall
Video
More Local News