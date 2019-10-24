airmen recruiting

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities Video

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities Video

WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday Video

Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication Video

Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood Video

Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge Video

Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges Video

Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements Video

F-22 Demo team visits Hirschi High School Video

4th Grader Commits Suicide; Parents Blame Bullying Video

Hunter Dies After Deer Attack Video