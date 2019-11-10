Albert Chernoff

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Judge: Prosecution made abuse of power case against Najib
Girl, 14, charged in beating death of animal rescuer in Philadelphia
Jamaican lottery scam victim hoping to get back her $400K
Hong Kong police shoot protester as activists block streets
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Steelers defense leads way in 17-12 win over Rams
Top Stories
Dolphins cash in on Colts turnovers, earn 2nd straight win
Maggert holes out to win and give McCarron Schwab Cup
Cowboys LB Vander Esch active after 1st absence of career
Sounders claim 2nd title in 4 years, beating Toronto FC 3-1
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Football: Archer City vs Electra – November 8, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Nocona vs City View – November 8, 2019
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Notre Dame vs Christ Academy, TAPPS 1A State Semi-Final – November 7, 2019
High School Volleyball: Notre Dame vs Legacy Christian, TAPPS 1A State Championship – November 8, 2019
High School Football: Chico vs Seymour – November 8, 2019
High School Football: Woodson vs Throckmorton – November 8, 2019
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Cutest Kid In Costume
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
Get your vehicle winter ready
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Albert Chernoff
Girl, 14, charged in beating death of animal rescuer in Philadelphia
Recent Videos
Local program helps Texomans with free tax preparation
Video
One taken to hospital following two-vehicle wreck
Video
Funeral service set for Graham man killed in Thursday morning wreck
Video
YCSO: Investigation continues in Olney drive-by shooting
Video
Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Video
Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby
Video
MAVA members honor those who defend our country
Video
WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle
Video
Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community
Video
Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community
Video
Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community
Video
Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment
Video