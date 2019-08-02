Alexa Guard

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Downtown WF officials, business owner hopeful for a progressive 2020
Powerful winter storm lingers in Upper Midwest
Roll-over accident Wilbarger County
Funeral services announced for pilot in plane crash
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
No Garrett decision Monday
Top Stories
Colombian soccer star seeks answers on disappeared father
Western Kentucky wins First Responder Bowl 23-20 on FG
No. 6 Baylor wins 9th in row 83-57 win over Jackson State
Name dropping: A few up-and-comers who may make mark in ’20
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Electra vs Paradise – December 28, 2019
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Iowa Park vs Santo – December 28, 2019
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Henrietta vs Bellevue – December 28, 2019
Girl’s High School Basketball: City View vs Vernon – December 27, 2019
Boy’s High School Basketball: Henrietta vs Electra – December 27, 2019
Boy’s High School Basketball: Windthorst vs Paradise – December 27, 2019
Contests
Remarkable Women Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Project Road Block
Military Greetings
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Bridal Market
The Mel Robbins Show
Holiday Hot List
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A 50 year Christmas Eve Tradition
Tree of Lights
Olive Garden Holiday Hot List
Luxury Bath Holiday Hot List
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Roll-over accident Wilbarger County
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
River Oaks Man Identified as Gunman in White Settlement Church Shooting
2
of
/
2
Alexa Guard
What The Tech: Alexa Guard
Don't Miss
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your Life!
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
River Oaks Man Identified as Gunman in White Settlement Church Shooting
Wichita Falls man jailed again after lengthy foot chase
Weather
Roll-over accident Wilbarger County
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Latest News
Downtown WF officials, business owner hopeful for a progressive 2020
Man charged with theft of service over $30,000
Roll-over accident Wilbarger County
More Local News