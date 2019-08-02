annie jewel

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
After 31 arrests, WF woman sentenced following multiple thefts
Battle ahead: Scotland party leader vows independence push
Letters to Santa
BP oil spill project funded
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Phillies finalize 1-year deal with Gregorius
Top Stories
Hubbard, Lynch, Hurts lead AP Big 12 awards; Rhule top coach
Julie Ertz named US Soccer women’s player of the year
Police brace for Catalan separatist protest during ‘clásico’
Klopp extends Liverpool deal to project image of stability
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Boy’s Basketball: Burkburnett vs Plainview – December 12, 2019
Top Stories
Boy’s Basketball: Rider vs Canyon Randall – December 12, 2019
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies Boy’s Basketball – December 11, 2019
Sports Spotlight: Mitchell Parsley – December 11, 2019
Top Ten Plays of the Week – December 8, 2019
Wildcat Classic – December 7, 2019
Contests
Remarkable Women Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Military Greetings
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Bridal Market
The Mel Robbins Show
Holiday Hot List
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Tree of Lights
Top Stories
Olive Garden Holiday Hot List
Luxury Bath Holiday Hot List
KBond Holiday Hot List
Isnt She Lovely Holiday Hot List
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
annie jewel
Letters to Santa
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Woman banned from all Walmarts arrested at Walmart
Weather
Jackson, Ekstrom explain 13th district residency ahead of the election
Convicted child rapist Carlile sentenced to life in prison
Jaws of life used to rescue passengers in pin in accident
Latest News
After 31 arrests, WF woman sentenced following multiple thefts
Letters to Santa
$5,000 damage caused by structure fire on North Burnett
More Local News