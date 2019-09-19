Vernon Police donates bike Video

Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos Video

Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace Video

Intoxication manslaughter plea Video

US TX Tropical Weather Video

Jennings Apology Video

Tyler tecnologies statement Video

eating cheese can help strenghten your heart Video

Elephant spa day and circus in Bowie Video

Bowie city receives grant to fix drainage damage Video

Amazon accepts cash payments Video