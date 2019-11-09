Archer Police Department

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker"

WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors"

10 museums combine to tell Texoma's history through collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "10 museums combine to tell Texoma's history through collections"

'One of the best' dinosaur skeleton remains found in Seymour, make home at Whiteside Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "'One of the best' dinosaur skeleton remains found in Seymour, make home at Whiteside Museum"

Raise funds for CMN through 24-hour gaming marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raise funds for CMN through 24-hour gaming marathon"

WF family collects bears for Cook Children's Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF family collects bears for Cook Children's Medical Center"

Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld"

Denton Butane Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Denton Butane Fire"

Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family"

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday"

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"