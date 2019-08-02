assault of an officer

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Delivery worker: While everyone stays home, we’re going out more
Video
Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic
Motown exec Barney Ales, passes away at 85
Over 735,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States as Michigan officials confirm 31,424 cases and 2,391 deaths
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Soccer team from Wuhan returns home nearly 4 months later
Top Stories
The Latest: T20 World Cup on agenda for ICC meeting
Japan scientist ‘very pessimistic’ Olympics will happen
What Would Have Been: Fiers in Houston and NBA playoffs
BJ Armstrong offers perspective on ‘The Last Dance’
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
UIL Cancels all remaining Spring Sports
Video
Top Stories
New Quanah Football Coach and Athletic Director Jason Cole adapts to Texoma
Video
Top Stories
Team of the Week: 2015 Petrolia Softball – April 9, 2020
Video
Jed Castles to play college football at Texas Tech – April 8, 2020
Video
Longtime Holliday football coach dies at age 83 – April 7, 2020
Video
Henrietta names new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director – April 6, 2020
Video
Contests
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
#TexomaStrong
Senior Sendoff
Class is in Session
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
What are you doing with your money?
Video
Top Stories
Taking care of the elderly during these uncertain times
Video
Hospice of Wichita Falls – Perinatal Care Program
Video
Don’t go through the yo-yo effect when dieting
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirms news COVID-19 case, 60 total cases confirmed
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Second COVID-19 death confirmed in Wichita Co.
2
of
/
2
Previous Alert
1
of
/
13
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020
1
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets
2
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina
3
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Family Fun Zone
4
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office
5
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce
6
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Hospice of Wichita Falls
7
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Lamar Baptist Church
8
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Pickin For Veterans
9
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Red Door Senior Center
10
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Southside Youth Senter
11
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
The Museum of North Texas History
12
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Urban Air
13
of
/
13
assault of an officer
WFPD: Woman kicks officer in genitals
Don't Miss
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Class is in Session
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Knox Co. residents mourn Munday 5th-grader who died Friday in ATV accident
Video
Second COVID-19 related death confirmed in Wichita Co.
Video
Wichita Co. officials confirm new COVID-19 case, total rises to 60
Video
Over 735,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States as Michigan officials confirm 31,424 cases and 2,391 deaths
Capital murder indictment issued after boy’s body found in WF
Video
Latest News
Broadway star Nick Cordero has his leg amputated after complications with the coronavirus
Public boat ramps at Lake Nocona set to reopen Monday
Congress, White House nearing agreement on $450B aid package
Video
More Local News