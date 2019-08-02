asymptomatic

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
AP PHOTOS: On French quarantine isles, virus echoes the past
Lockdown reveals fresh air, cleaner rivers in India
Michelle Obama’s star power could help Biden unite Democrats
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Agent: Gronkowski to have reunion with Brady in Tampa Bay
Top Stories
AP source: A-Rod, J-Lo retain JP Morgan in bid for Mets
NCAA: Players ejected for targeting can remain on sidelines
Former Burkburnett football player Zac Henderson dies at age 64
Video
Reagan Macha commits to Arkansas-Fort Smith
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Former Burkburnett football player Zac Henderson dies at age 64
Video
Top Stories
Reagan Macha commits to Arkansas-Fort Smith
Video
Top Stories
Athlete of the Week: Macy Flowers – April 20, 2020
Video
UIL Cancels all remaining Spring Sports
Video
New Quanah Football Coach and Athletic Director Jason Cole adapts to Texoma
Video
Team of the Week: 2015 Petrolia Softball – April 9, 2020
Video
Contests
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
#TexomaStrong
Senior Sendoff
Class is in Session
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
It is normal to feel a little nervous about money situations
Video
Top Stories
Don’t make financial decisions based on fear
Video
What are you doing with your money?
Video
Taking care of the elderly during these uncertain times
Video
Hospice of Wichita Falls – Perinatal Care Program
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 62
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Second COVID-19 related death in Comanche Co. confirmed
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
3
of
/
3
Live Now:
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
Previous Alert
1
of
/
13
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020
1
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets
2
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina
3
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Family Fun Zone
4
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office
5
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce
6
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Hospice of Wichita Falls
7
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Lamar Baptist Church
8
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Pickin For Veterans
9
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Red Door Senior Center
10
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Southside Youth Senter
11
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
The Museum of North Texas History
12
of
/
13
Closings & Delays
Urban Air
13
of
/
13
asymptomatic
‘COVID toes’: Puzzling condition a possible coronavirus symptom in young people
Video
Don't Miss
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Class is in Session
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Woman charged after allegedly throwing rage fits when COVID-19 restrictions prevent her getting meth
Interactive Radar
UPDATE: Victim identified in Archer County homicide
Video
Knox Co. residents mourn Munday 5th-grader who died Friday in ATV accident
Video
Weather
Latest News
Texoma high schools prepare for graduation amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
City of Wichita Falls to receive coronavirus aid
Video
WF City Council amends order, eyes reopening economy
Video
More Local News