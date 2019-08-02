Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
Black History Month
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Trump wins acquittal, but Ukraine saga far from over
Numerous wrecks throughout Texoma following icy weather
What the Tech: Hue Light and Hackers
Snow day makes fun day for Texoma kids
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Tokyo 2020
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AP source: Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant’s books surging in popularity
SEC’s recruiting dominance particularly apparent this year
AP Top 25 Podcast: Big change proposed for NCAA transfers
Yankees lefty James Paxton has back surgery, out 3-4 months
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
UIL Realignment and Reclassification 2020-2022
Top Stories
WFISD Swim Records broken – February 2, 2020
Top Stories
Clay Martin promoted to Head Football coach and Athletic Director at Abilene Wylie
Team of the Week: Nocona Lady Indians Basketball – January 31, 2020
Top 10 Plays of the Week – January 26, 2020
High school girls soccer: Lake Dallas vs. Rider–Jan. 24, 2020
Contests
Sweetheart Selfie
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
72
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone
1
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
All Family Chiropractic
2
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Anchor Christian Academy
3
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Archer City ISD
4
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Bellevue ISD
5
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Benjamin ISD
6
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Burkburnett ISD
7
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Children Come First Day Care
8
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Christ Academy
9
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
City View ISD
10
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Clarity Direct Care
11
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Community Health Care Center
12
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Crowell ISD
13
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
District Court, 30th
14
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
District Court, 89th
15
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Duncan Public Schools
16
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Electra ISD
17
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Family Health Center
18
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
First Presbyterian Church--W.F.
19
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Forestburg ISD
20
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Foundations of Texoma
21
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Friendly Door - Iowa Park
22
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
God's Blessings Child Development Center
23
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Gold-Burg ISD
24
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Graham ISD
25
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Grandfield Public Schools
26
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Green Door Senior Center
27
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Harrold ISD
28
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Henrietta ISD
29
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Holliday Senior Center
30
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Hospice Wings of Hope
31
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Interfaith Outreach Services
32
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Knox City-O'Brien CISD
33
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Lawton Public Schools
34
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Learning Depot Day Care
35
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Midwestern State University
36
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Montague County Courthouse and Annex
37
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Newcastle ISD
38
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Nocona ISD
39
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Nortex Regional Planning Commission
40
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Northside ISD
41
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Notre Dame Catholic School
42
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Olney ISD
43
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Pediatric Assoc.
44
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Perrin-Whitt ISD
45
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Petrolia CISD
46
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Positive Frame of Mind Counseling
47
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Prairie Valley ISD
48
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Red Door Senior Center
49
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Region 9 Service Center
50
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Rose Street Spectrum Lawton
51
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Rose Street Spectrum Wichita Falls
52
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Seymour ISD
53
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Sheppard Air Force Base
54
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Southside Youth Senter
55
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Terral Public Schools
56
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
The Bridge Christian school
57
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
The Learning Center Preschool
58
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Throckmorton ISD
59
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Trinity United Methodist Church, WF
60
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
United Regional Outpatient Rehab
61
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Vernon College
62
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Vernon ISD
63
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Wichita Christian
64
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Wichita County Courthouse
65
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Wichita Falls ISD
66
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels
67
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Windthorst ISD
68
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Woodson ISD
69
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs
70
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Young County courthouse
71
of
/
72
Closings & Delays
Young County Public Schools
72
of
/
72
authority
Numerous wrecks throughout Texoma following icy weather
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Delays and closings
Jody Wade speaks out about recent foreclosures
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Latest News
Winter conditions: a towing company’s dream
Numerous wrecks throughout Texoma following icy weather
Jody Wade speaks out about recent foreclosures
More Local News