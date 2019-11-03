Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls Video

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary Video

Fleeks' murder trial given new date Video

WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child Video

WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail Video

Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant Video

Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade Video

Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary Video

Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones Video

Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign Video

Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital Video