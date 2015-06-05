Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Envoy key to Ukraine debate is due up in impeachment inquiry
Diplomat says politicization of foreign policy disturbed him
Folks combine bending, booze for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: Vernon Tennis– Oct. 16, 2019
Top Stories
Crawford lost for the season
Shields’ brother charged in assault on Habazin’s trainer
Ramsey ‘overjoyed’ by LA move; Rams eager for long-term deal
Yanks’ Boone defends catcher Sánchez as ‘excellent’ defender
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Top Ten Plays of the Week: October 13, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Northside – October 11, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Windthorst vs Archer City – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Ranger vs Petrolia – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Seymour vs Olney – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Knox City vs Crowell – October 11, 2019
Contests
Turkey Day Giveaway
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Breast Cancer Awareness
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Barbie
Barbie Gets a Makeover, Wears Flats for the First Time
Recent Videos
Robo Calls
Video
Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash
Video
UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm
Video
First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil
Video
Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments
Video
Rage Yoga
Video
First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil
Video
First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil
Video
Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans
Video
Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation
Video
Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax
Video
Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm
Video