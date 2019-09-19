Barnett Road Medical Building

4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion Video

Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD Video

Vernon Police donates bike Video

Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos Video

Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace Video

Intoxication manslaughter plea Video

US TX Tropical Weather Video

Jennings Apology Video

Tyler tecnologies statement Video

eating cheese can help strenghten your heart Video

Elephant spa day and circus in Bowie Video