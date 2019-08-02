benefit concert

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Wichita Falls city leaders develop permit for outdoor events exceeding 100 people
Dallas-bases hemp facility considers Wichita Falls for major investment
Wichita Falls ranked among top 50 US cities for fastest COVID-19 growth
Burger King on Kemp permanently closed
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2021
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start
Top Stories
Asterisk on the NBA title? Coaches, players say not a chance
Cubs pitching coach says COVID-19 quarantined him for month
Simpson returning to PGA Tour after family coronavirus scare
MLB players begin reporting for tests as first workouts near
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Top Stories
Former Hirschi basketball standout Marcus Foster continues professional career in EuroLeague – June 30, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Hirschi head football coach Antonio Wiley named to Texas 40 under 40 – June 26, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Throwback Thursday team of the week: 2010 WFHS Tennis – June 25, 2020
Video
Red River Bass Club fishing teams earn spot at state – June 24, 2020
Video
WF police sargent Charlie Eipper a former quarterback at Hirschi and MSU – June 23, 2020
Video
Former Rider Raider Carson Sager to walk on for Oklahoma State basketball – June 22, 2020
Video
Contests
Beat The Heat Giveaway
Castaway Stay-Cay
Moo or False Trivia Contest
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Voice For The Voiceless
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Cool Down Texoma
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Have fun in the sun or under the moon at Castaway Cove Waterpark
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 06-25-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 06-18-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute 6-11-2020
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now:
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
benefit concert
Bowie prepares for tornado relief benefit concert
Video
Don't Miss
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Wichita Falls ranked among top 50 US cities for fastest COVID-19 growth
Wichita Falls city leaders develop permit for outdoor events exceeding 100 people
Burger King on Kemp permanently closed
Video
Dallas-bases hemp facility considers Wichita Falls for major investment
Weather
Latest News
Wichita Falls city leaders develop permit for outdoor events exceeding 100 people
Dallas-bases hemp facility considers Wichita Falls for major investment
Wichita Falls ranked among top 50 US cities for fastest COVID-19 growth
More Local News