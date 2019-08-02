best practices

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
Black History Month
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
In virus outbreak, fretting over a name that might go viral
UN chief warns ‘a wind of madness is sweeping the globe’
Austin boy joins Patrick Mahomes at Disney World with Make-A-Wish
UPDATE: Two more teens charged with murder of 65-year-old WF woman, Four suspects in jail
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Tokyo 2020
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons
Top Stories
Click seeks quick success with Astros after replacing Luhnow
Bourdais and rookie Kellett complete Foyt’s IndyCar lineup
Signing day: Undecided blue chips, finish strong, best class
Knicks fire Steve Mills, begin search for new president
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
UIL Realignment and Reclassification 2020-2022
Top Stories
WFISD Swim Records broken – February 2, 2020
Top Stories
Clay Martin promoted to Head Football coach and Athletic Director at Abilene Wylie
Team of the Week: Nocona Lady Indians Basketball – January 31, 2020
Top 10 Plays of the Week – January 26, 2020
High school girls soccer: Lake Dallas vs. Rider–Jan. 24, 2020
Contests
Sweetheart Selfie
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
83
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Archer City ISD
1
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Archer City Service Center
2
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Archer County Courthouse
3
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Bellevue ISD
4
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Benjamin ISD
5
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Big Pasture Schools
6
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Bowie ISD
7
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Bowie Medial Clinic
8
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Bryson ISD
9
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Burkburnett ISD
10
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Child Care Partners
11
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Childrens Corner Daycare
12
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Chillicothe ISD
13
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Christ Academy
14
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
City View ISD
15
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center
16
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Clay County Senior Center
17
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Crowell ISD
18
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Edgemere Church of Christ
19
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Falls-Ride
20
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
First Presbyterian Church--W.F.
21
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Floral Heights United Methodist Church
22
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Forestburg ISD
23
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Gold-Burg ISD
24
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Graham ISD
25
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Grandfield Public Schools
26
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Greyhound and Jefferson Busses
27
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Henrietta ISD
28
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Holy Family Catholic Church
29
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Iowa Park CISD
30
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Jacksboro ISD
31
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2
32
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Knox City-O'Brien CISD
33
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Lamar Baptist Church
34
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Learning Tree Preschool
35
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Midway ISD
36
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Montague ISD
37
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Munday ISD
38
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Newcastle ISD
39
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Nocona ISD
40
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Nocona Medical Clinic
41
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
North Texas Rehab Center
42
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Northside ISD
43
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Notre Dame Catholic School
44
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Olney ISD
45
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Pain Rehab Group Clinic
46
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Perrin-Whitt ISD
47
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Petrolia CISD
48
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic
49
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Prairie Valley ISD
50
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Quanah ISD
51
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming
52
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
River Assembly of God-Burk
53
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Rose St. Clinic
54
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Rose St. School
55
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF
56
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Saint Jo ISD
57
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Saint Jo Medical Clinic
58
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
School for Little People
59
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Seymour ISD
60
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Seymour Road Day School
61
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Southside Youth Senter
62
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Stepping Stone Child Care
63
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Terral Public Schools
64
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
The Arc of Wichita County
65
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
The Learning Center Preschool
66
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Throckmorton ISD
67
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
TMC Imaging
68
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab
69
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Vernon ISD
70
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
VIP Tots Childcare
71
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Wayland Baptist University
72
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Wee School
73
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
WF- Falls Ride
74
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Wichita Christian
75
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Wichita County Court at Law #2
76
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Wichita County Humane Society
77
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Wichita Falls ISD
78
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Wichita Falls Youth Ballet
79
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Windthorst ISD
80
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Woodson ISD
81
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs
82
of
/
83
Closings & Delays
Young County courthouse
83
of
/
83
best practices
AAA Texas reminds drivers of best winter weather driving practices
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Delays and closings
Weather
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
UPDATE: Two more teens charged with murder of 65-year-old WF woman, Four suspects in jail
Latest News
CDC: Estimated 19m+ flu-related illnesses over 3 months
AAA Texas reminds drivers of best winter weather driving practices
Delays and closings
More Local News