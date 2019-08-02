bill de blasio

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
Black History Month
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Gas prices decreasing
Health officials trace British patient travels in outbreak
Healthcast: dancing dad
Two wounded in NYPD “assassination attempts”
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Tokyo 2020
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Chargers QB Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons
Top Stories
NC State jumps UConn to No. 4 in women’s Top 25
The Latest: Thor the star bulldog starts fine Westminster
College athletes honored with award for overcoming adversity
Preseason No. 1 Michigan St out of Top 25; Baylor atop poll
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – February 9, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: 2020 National Signing Day – February 9, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Christ Academy vs Lubbock Christ the King – February 8, 2020
Video
Girl’s High School Basketball: Christ Academy vs Lubbock Christ the King – February 8, 2020
Video
Girl’s High School Basketball: Northside vs Crowell – February 7, 2020
Video
Team of the Week: Bellevue Lady Eagles – February 6, 2020
Video
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Sweetheart Selfie
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
bill de blasio
Two wounded in NYPD “assassination attempts”
Video
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Weather
Wichita Falls woman arrested after taking thousands of dollars from elderly mother
Interactive Radar
Auto Racing Challenge
JSU president, others busted in prostitution sting
Video
Latest News
Gas prices decreasing
JSU president, others busted in prostitution sting
Video
WF woman charged with evading arrest after slipping out of handcuffs three times
More Local News