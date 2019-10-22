Birmingham Pd

Recent Videos

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"

Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure"

Best Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Buy"

Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away"

Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun"

Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground"

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"

"They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled ""They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting"