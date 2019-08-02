blakely galbraith

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
Black History Month
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Death toll climbs after Tennessee tornadoes
Video
Who’s still vying for the Democratic presidential nomination?
High Court debates presidential power on Super Tuesday
RNC spokesman believes Texas will stay red in 2020, despite democratic swing predictions
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton unlikely for Yankees’ opener
Top Stories
Nets’ Kyrie Irving has surgery for right shoulder injury
Ex-Michigan football players join list with sex abuse claims
Red Sox ace Chris Sale has MRI for elbow soreness
Universities follow similar playbook in sex assault response
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Baseball: Holliday vs Wichita Falls – March 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Henrietta – March 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball: Windthorst vs Holliday – March 2, 2020
Video
Top 10 Plays of the Week – March 1, 2020
Video
Team of the Week: Bowie Lady Rabbits – February 26, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Henrietta vs Seymour – February 29, 2020
Video
Contests
Justin Flom: Make Magic Share Joy Ticket Giveaway
Dinosaur Adventure Ticket Giveaway
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: One charged with capital murder after boy’s body found in car
blakely galbraith
Death toll climbs after Tennessee tornadoes
Video
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
UPDATE: One charged with capital murder after boy’s body found in car
Video
One man in custody after barricading himself in upstairs room
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Comanche County sheriff discusses deputy’s decision that led to scare at Wichita Falls Walmart
Super Tuesday: What you need to know
Video
Latest News
One man in custody after barricading himself in upstairs room
Video
Woman with lengthy criminal history back in jail after breaking into apartment
5 storylines to watch during Super Tuesday
More Local News