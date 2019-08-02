Boroka Lookout

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
WFPD investigating death of child
Aide: Biden won’t talk about son Hunter with AG candidates
Racism targets Asian food, business during COVID-19 pandemic
Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections next spring
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Man United revels in 6-2 win v Leeds, Vardy sinks Tottenham
Top Stories
Clemson and Ohio State get CFP rematch in Sugar Bowl
Alabama to meet Notre Dame in relocated CFP semifinal game
The Latest: Patriots’ Gilmore leaves game with leg injury
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Girls high school basketball: Rider vs Amarillo – December 19, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Boy’s high school basketball: City View vs Quanah – December 19, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Boy’s high school basketball: Hirschi vs FW Dunbar – December 19, 2020
Video
Bonus Coverage: Windthorst Trojans 2020 State Title – December 17, 2020
Video
Team of the week: Windthorst Trojans football – December 17, 2020
Video
Sports Spotlight: National Signing Day — December 16, 2020
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays Contest
Next Snow Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
Holiday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Jessy – 12-15-20
Video
Top Stories
Monica – 12-08-20
Video
Judge Jeff McKnight – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Councilor Bobby Whiteley – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Judge Charles Barnard – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Lifestyle
Lone Star NYE
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Holiday Hot List
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-17-2020
Video
The Bike Shop Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Video
Berend Turf & Tractor Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boroka Lookout
Australian mom falls from cliff, dies while trying to take photo at notorious ‘selfie’ spot
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
WFPD investigating death of child
UPDATE: Two people dead after fatal accident on Burnett Ranch Road
Video
Mother of two surprised with a car after deputies learn she walked miles to work
Video
Weather
New House Bill 196 proposal has some Texans concerned
Video
Latest News
WFPD investigating death of child
TX-District 30 senator-elect Drew Springer expresses victory after runoff
Video
Drew Springer declares victory in Texas State Senate runoff for District 30
Video
More Local News