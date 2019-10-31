Bowie elections

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Update iPhone to newest iOS

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Update iPhone to newest iOS"

Orchid company could plant roots in Montague Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orchid company could plant roots in Montague Co."

Veteran's Day Parade preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Day Parade preview"

Christmas Magic VIP shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic VIP shopping"

Tray'vean's Train

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tray'vean's Train"

Bowie city council candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie city council candidates"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."

WFISD students share Halloween costumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD students share Halloween costumes"

As Halloween wraps up, Christmas Magic makes way to Fallstown

Thumbnail for the video titled "As Halloween wraps up, Christmas Magic makes way to Fallstown"

Halloween fun continues across Texoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween fun continues across Texoma"

Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event"

Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event"