Brent Winkler

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Smartphones and the flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Smartphones and the flu"

Candidates prepare for Bowie mayor race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates prepare for Bowie mayor race"

Man sentenced to prison, jail for car burglaries, ID theft potentially involving 30 victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sentenced to prison, jail for car burglaries, ID theft potentially involving 30 victims"

Victims' families warn against impaired driving four years after fatal car crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims' families warn against impaired driving four years after fatal car crash"

UPDATE: One taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: One taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover"

Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership"

White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind"

Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral"

Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy"

Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat"

Top Holiday Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Holiday Travel Tips"

Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby"