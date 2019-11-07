Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

brick wall

Recent Videos

Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls"

What the Tech: Venmo mistakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Venmo mistakes"

IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success

Thumbnail for the video titled "IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success"

Hirschi JROTC holds pre-deployment ceremony for students entering armed forces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi JROTC holds pre-deployment ceremony for students entering armed forces"

Vernon College nursing helps special education students overcome fears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon College nursing helps special education students overcome fears"

Plans underway after WF residents approve hotel occupancy tax increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans underway after WF residents approve hotel occupancy tax increase"

WFPD arrests three suspects in capital murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD arrests three suspects in capital murder case"

Man takes plea deal for allegedly threatening to disfigure wife, assaulting children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man takes plea deal for allegedly threatening to disfigure wife, assaulting children"

Driver stable at URHC following Wednesday morning rollover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver stable at URHC following Wednesday morning rollover"

WFPD arrests three suspects in capital murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD arrests three suspects in capital murder case"

Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder"

Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum."