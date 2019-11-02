Burburnett

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Is the anti-Trump suburban revolt escalating? Watch Virginia
Texomans welcomed to honor fallen military members at Vets Burger Burn and Car Show
‘Born to help people’: WWII vet starts scooter fleet
Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
High School Football: Springtown vs Hirschi – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Plainview vs Wichita Falls – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Shamrock vs Munday – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Knox City – November 1, 2019
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Football: Springtown vs Hirschi – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Plainview vs Wichita Falls – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Shamrock vs Munday – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Knox City – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Woodson vs Benjamin – November 1, 2019
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume
Turkey Day Giveaway
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
Get your vehicle winter ready
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Burburnett
High School Football: Decatur vs Burkburnett – November 1, 2019
Recent Videos
What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten
Video
Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year
Video
Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy
Video
Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot
Video
WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect
Video
Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service
Video
Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint
Video
Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease
Video
Streaming wars
Video
Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19
Video
Carlile trial preview
Video
Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating
Video