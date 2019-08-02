Burkburnett HS

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
The Latest: Beyoncé single benefits Black-owned businesses
DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump allies
Amid wave of cultural change, Trump tries to stir a backlash
Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2021
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Washington Post calls on Skins’ owner or NFL to change name
Top Stories
Newcastle’s Rylee Hardin THSRA pole bending state champion – June 19, 2020
Video
Odd ball: Runners start on 2nd base, tie games, re-entry?
Independent Atlantic League cancels season due to virus
NASCAR Cup race will run at Texas with fans in the stands
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Top Stories
Newcastle’s Rylee Hardin THSRA pole bending state champion – June 19, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Throwback Thursday: JR Bohn – June 18, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Rider football ranked #6 in DCTF preseason rankings – June 17, 2020
Video
FCA All-Star Softball/Baseball game – June 16, 2020
Video
Former Rider Raider Kellar Owens signs to play college basketball – June 16, 2020
Video
Bowie native Andee Shae Nored among best high school barrel racers in Texas – June 12, 2020
Video
Contests
Castaway Stay-Cay
Moo or False Trivia Contest
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Voice For The Voiceless
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Cool Down Texoma
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
The Pulse 5/27/20 Full Interview
Video
Top Stories
Dakota 5-26-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 06-18-2020
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total rises to 169
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
1 of 3 Louisville police officers in Breonna Taylor case to be fired, mayor says
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Comanche Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 6 new recoveries
3
of
/
3
Previous Alert
1
of
/
6
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Champion
1
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
Consumer 101
2
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
Earth Odyssey
3
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
Earth Odyssey 2
4
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
Roots
5
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
Vets Saving Pets
6
of
/
6
Burkburnett HS
Burkburnett HS students organize peaceful protest
Video
Don't Miss
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Murder investigation leads to drug arrest
Video
19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total rises to 169
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 150, 1 hospitalized
Video
Latest News
Wichita Co. Judge seeks governor guidance on mask orders as COVID-19 cases increase
Video
Burkburnett HS students organize peaceful protest
Video
See your state’s COVID-19 risk level
More Local News