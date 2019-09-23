camel

Recent Videos

Nocona High School threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nocona High School threat"

Crime Stoppers:cold case death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers:cold case death"

Iowa Park city leaders hold final public hearing over budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa Park city leaders hold final public hearing over budget"

Organizers anxiously anticipate Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organizers anxiously anticipate Fashion Night Out 2019"

Charity organizer speaks out on robbery and kid carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity organizer speaks out on robbery and kid carnival"

Graham city councilors accept bid for renovations to the American Legion Building to house City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham city councilors accept bid for renovations to the American Legion Building to house City Hall"

Wichita County Commissioners approve 2020 budget and tax rate increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita County Commissioners approve 2020 budget and tax rate increase"

Cats love their owners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cats love their owners"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Altus man arrested in connection with shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus man arrested in connection with shooting"

Social media depression

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social media depression"

iPhone 11 tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "iPhone 11 tests"